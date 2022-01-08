Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 260.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.73% of Forestar Group worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,832 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 66,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 77.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 579,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 253,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. 32.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other Forestar Group news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FOR opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

