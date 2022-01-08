Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 109.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $95.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.36. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $106.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

