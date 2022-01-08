Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $3.39 Million in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Everi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

