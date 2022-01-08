Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,875 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,875 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.