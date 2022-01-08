Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,062 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 93.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HFC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

