Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 36,362 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,362 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,211,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,054,000 after buying an additional 202,684 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 110.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 40.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after buying an additional 221,261 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $152.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,169.23 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.57 and a 52-week high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.