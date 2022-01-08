Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE:RJF opened at $109.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.