Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $53.50. 132,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,091. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

