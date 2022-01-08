Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.90

Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $6.87. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 39,049 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.79 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 597,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $4,115,486.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,469,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 196,557 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

