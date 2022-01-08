Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of HSIC opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $14,096,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Henry Schein by 635.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

