Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,284,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

