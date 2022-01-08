Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “To compete among diverse industries, Hexcel consistently brings in next-generation products to the market and also enters into collaborations to capture larger market share. It is also implementing significant short-term cost-saving actions to cope with the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The overall long-term demand for efficient aircraft and its advanced composites technology remains robust. It boasts a solid solvency position, at least in the near term. However, it’s operations, margins and results continue to be adversely impacted by lower demand for its products. The company’s industrial sales also continue to be challenged by the pandemic’s impact and changes in its wind energy business. Its cash flow from operating activities declined 59.1% year over year. Hexcel's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HXL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.54.

Shares of HXL opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

