HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 143,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 146,056 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

About HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA)

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

