Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $287,590.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00057226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00077100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.40 or 0.07349612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,782.91 or 0.99832935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00070510 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006857 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

