High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PCF opened at $8.69 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.