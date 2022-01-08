High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

High Income Securities Fund has increased its dividend payment by 52.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PCF opened at $8.69 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.66% of High Income Securities Fund worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

