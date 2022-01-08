High Performance Blockchain Hits One Day Volume of $350,150.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $6.22 million and approximately $350,150.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0852 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

