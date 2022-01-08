HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.06 Million

Analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will announce sales of $85.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.30 million and the lowest is $79.82 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 635.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $203.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $206.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $685.24 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $699.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $17.90. 91,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,750. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

In other news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 in the last ninety days. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

