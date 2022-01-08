HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HPK opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.90 million. On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 over the last ninety days. 89.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.