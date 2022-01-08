HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Barclays

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.10.

HFC opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

