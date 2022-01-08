Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target Raised to GBX 320

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($4.04) to GBX 320 ($4.31) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOWL has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.77) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £418.90 million and a PE ratio of 245.50. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 181.50 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 284 ($3.83). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 159,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.18), for a total value of £376,995.84 ($508,012.18).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

