Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,152 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth about $193,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.59.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

