Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of HMPT opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $641.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

