Honest Price Hits $0.0158 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $2,459.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00078241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.48 or 0.07637669 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00075921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.29 or 0.99834426 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

