Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $226.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior price target of $243.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON opened at $215.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.05 and its 200 day moving average is $219.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.