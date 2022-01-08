Hosking Partners LLP Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Ingevity by 4.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 6.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.