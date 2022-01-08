Hosking Partners LLP Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,847 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Vipshop worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 146,617 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,609,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,916,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 667,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.66. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

