Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,112 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $60,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 7,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $350,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

