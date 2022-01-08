Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,873 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in América Móvil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $959,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399,065 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in América Móvil by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in América Móvil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,729,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,942,000 after acquiring an additional 167,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in América Móvil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,749,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in América Móvil by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,718,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after acquiring an additional 327,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

AMX opened at $20.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

