Hosking Partners LLP Sells 12,227 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 5.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Copa by 130.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Copa by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Copa by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,883,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $83.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.54.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

