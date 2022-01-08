Hosking Partners LLP Sells 288,497 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 288,497 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $33,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MBI. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in MBIA by 598.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,422 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in shares of MBIA by 628.7% in the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,299,871,000 after buying an additional 1,928,279 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,578,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MBIA by 455.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 290,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBI traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. 17,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,089. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $837.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.11). MBIA had a negative net margin of 140.00% and a negative return on equity of 156.01%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.