Hosking Partners LLP Sells 5,352 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.21.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

