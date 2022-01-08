Hosking Partners LLP Sells 538,448 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 538,448 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 5.37% of Diana Shipping worth $28,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,385. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $373.46 million, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 1.06. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

