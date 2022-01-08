Hosking Partners LLP Sells 7,410 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

CTVA opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

