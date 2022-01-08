Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 36.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,041 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

