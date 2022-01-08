Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.20.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

