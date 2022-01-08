H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.70 Million

Brokerages expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to announce $146.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

In other H&R Block news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HRB traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 1,844,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

