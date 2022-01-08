Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Huaneng Power International by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 251,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 138,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huaneng Power International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 17,536 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huaneng Power International by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HNP traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.45. 36,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.