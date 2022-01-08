Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $83.83 Average PT from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

