Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $83.83 Average PT from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.83.
HUBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Hub Group has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
