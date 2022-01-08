Hudock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $169.04 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

