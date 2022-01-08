Hudock Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $975,000. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 64,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 460,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.76. 364,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,199,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

