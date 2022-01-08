Hudock Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 67,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IHAK opened at $41.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

