Hudock Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after purchasing an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,030.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,586,000 after buying an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,780 shares of company stock valued at $31,831,928 in the last ninety days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTD opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a PE ratio of 138.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

