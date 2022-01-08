Hudock Inc. Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hudock Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,740.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,922.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,808.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,721.55 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

