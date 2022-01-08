Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Short Interest Down 41.9% in December

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the November 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HCII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,832. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCII. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $126,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $194,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II in the second quarter worth $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

