Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.88 million. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

