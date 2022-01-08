Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $530.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $492.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.98.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.17. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Humana by 9.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Humana by 7.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,304,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.