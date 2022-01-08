Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,176,470 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404,912 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.28% of Huntington Bancshares worth $64,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

