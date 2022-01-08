Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $15,156.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Debra Zumwalt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $15,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

