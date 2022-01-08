Huw M. Nash Sells 3,800 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $743.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.