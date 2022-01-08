IAA (NYSE:IAA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. IAA has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IAA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 767,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after acquiring an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IAA by 15.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 450,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 60,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAA (IAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.